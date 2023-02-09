Excise Seizes Rs 18 Lakh Unaccounted Cash From Bus During Ganja Raid; 1 Detained

Berhampur: The Excise department on Thursday detained a person and seized Rs 18 lakh unaccounted cash from a government bus during raid at Lanjipali near Berhampur in Ganjam district.

The arrested person has been identified as Sanjay Sahu, a resident of Kuakhia Madhuban area of Jajpur district.

The excise department was checking vehicles on Lanjipalli bypass in Berhampur today following a complaint about ganja smuggling. Meanwhile, a parcel resembling a packet of ganja was found in the government bus dickey. During checking, the huge amount of cash was found in it.

During interrogation, Sanjay said, “I was coming back to home with the money collected from businessmen to who I sold ground nuts,”

The Excise officials observed discrepancies in his statements and detained him for further investigation.

Sanjay Sahu said, “I went to Berhampur on Wednesday night. Today, I have collected money from three places and returned to Madhuban. They detained me I was returning in a bus with that money.”