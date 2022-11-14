Excise Policy Case: ED Takes Custody Of AAP Communication in-charge

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has taken custody of the Aam Aadmi Party’s communication in-charge, Vijay Nair, in connection with liquor policy case.

Along with Nair, the ED has also taken businessman Abhishek Boinpally, who was also held previously in the case by the CBI into custody.

The CBI and the ED started investigating the liquor policy case, in which Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is also an accused.

Nair, a former CEO of an event management company, has been associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), according to the CBI and had entered into a criminal conspiracy with others, and in furtherance of the conspiracy related to the excise policy of the government of the national capital territory of Delhi (GNCTD) of 2021-2022.

The ED earlier arrested Sameer Mahandru, promoter of liquor company Indospirit, general manager of liquor company Pernod Ricard, Benoy Babu, and P Sarath Chandra Reddy, whole-time director and promoter of Aurobindo Pharma.

Abhishek Boinpally, a Hyderabad-based consultant, has been accused of working as a middleman in “facilitating cartelisation”.