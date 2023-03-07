Excise Policy Case: ED Reaches Tihar Jail To Question Manish Sisodia

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will question former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in Tihar jail today. The AAP leader was arrested by CBI and was sent to judicial custody till March 20 in connection to Delhi Liquor scam.

The Enforcement Directorate will record Sisodia’s statement against allegations of money-laundering linked to the liquor policy case. Ex-Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26. He had quit his position in Delhi cabinet on February 28.

The federal probe agency also made a fresh arrest in this case as it took into custody Hyderabad-based liquor businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai, they said.

Officials of the ED will reach the Tihar Jail around noon to record the statement of Sisodia under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in this case last month and he is currently in judicial custody.

Pillai was taken into custody under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Monday evening following a long session of questioning. The businessman, alleged to to have represented the ‘South Group’ of liquor traders in this case, is the 11th person to be arrested in the case by the ED.

He will be produced before a local court where the ED will seek his further custody for interrogation, they said.