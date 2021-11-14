Excise Dept On Mission Mode To End Illegal Liquor & Narcotic Drug Trade In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In order to put an end to illegal liquor and narcotic drug trade in Odisha, the Excise Department has taken up a massive enforcement drive across the state.

During the last 10 days, a total of 920 such cases have been detected, with arrest of 783 persons and seizure of 23520 Litre ID Liquor, 200465 Litre ID, 205 Litre IMFL,6790 litre BEER, 1018.52 KGs Ganja, 441 Gram Brown Sugar (Heroin), 812 KG Bhanga, 375.000Liitreof Duplicate/NonDuty paid IMFL and46 numbers of Bikes & Vehicles. Total seizure value of the seized items / goods is estimated to worth 5.34 crore approximately.

Following are some major raids conducted by the Excise department officers:-

10.11.2021-

State flying detected one case of transportation of Duplicate IMFL case at Khorda town with seizure of 225 litre Duplicate IMFL & 39 litre Beer and arrested one accused.

Special team (EI & EB, Cuttack) detected one duplicate IMFL case at Nuapatana (Cuttack) and seized 86.4 litre of Duplicate IMFL and one auto. Arrested one accused.

Special Team (EI & EB Berhampur) detected one duplicate IMFL case in Nawarangpur District and seized 73.87 litre of Duplicate IMFL, 8.64 litre Non duty paid IMFL (For sale inArunanchala Pradesh) along with some raw materials . Arrested one accused.

Gajapati district excise officials detected one Ganja case with seizure of 600 KGsof Ganjaalong with one max pick up vehicle. Arrested one accused.

Boudh District Excise Officials detected one Ganja case with seizure of 132 KgsGanja and one vehicle. Arrested one accused person.

Cuttack District Excise Officials detected one brown Sugar case and seized 98 Grams brown Sugar and cash of Rs.52,000/-. Arrested one accused.

On 09.11.2021 : EI & EB Unit Cuttack detected one Bhanga case at Jankia, Khorda and seized 800 KG Bhanga , one tata ace vehicle and arrested one accused.

On 08.11.2021 & 02.11.2021, EI & EB Unit Cuttack detected a duplicate IMFL cases and seized 69.3 Litre Duplicate IMFL.

On 01.11.2021, EI & EB Unit Cuttack detected one Bhanga case at manguli check gate, Cuttack and seized 105 Kgs Ganjaalong with one Carand arrested one accused.

Excise Department is in a mission mode with strong determination to bring an end to illegal liquor and narcotic drug trade in Odisha. “All the habitual offenders will be dealt with strong legal action,” the Excise Dept said.