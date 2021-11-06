Excise Dept Intensifies Enforcement Against Illegal Narcotics Trade

Bhubaneswar: Illegal trade of narcotic & Psychotropic substances poses a great threat to society as its ill effects have far reached consequences and adverse impact on the youth and social fabric. To curb the menace of Narcotics trade, the State Govt. in Excise Department have issued instruction to all field level functionaries to strengthen the enforcement and conduct frequent raids based on intelligence inputs. The following comparative statistics shows the initiative and priorities of the department in the eradication of the menace.

Among the major &eye-catching detection, in the month of October,2021, the Balasore District Excise team seized 1.5 Kgs Brown Sugar at Jaleswar in Balasore District and arrested one hardcore criminal followed by the State Flying squad, Cuttack with the seizure of 2.1 Kgs Brown Sugar at Bidyadharpur under Basta PS area of Balasore District with the arrest of two hard Core Criminal and total cost of seized brown Sugar would be 3.6 Crore.

Similarly, Berhampur Excise District seized 1250 Kgs of Ganja costing about Rs. 62.50Lakhs, one Truck, one car and arrested 4 accused persons in the month of September 2021 followed by the seizure of 840 Kgs of Ganja worth of Rs.42 Lakhs by the Excise team in Padwa PS area of Koraput District in the month of September 2021.

Total arrest and seizure made by Excise Department in the financial year ( April to October ) is multiple times more than the previous year related to NDPS cases.

All the enforcement works are being closely monitored by the Excise Directorate from time to time and instructions have also been issued to Excise field functionaries to improve performance which will have a diminishing trend in illegal Narcotic trade.