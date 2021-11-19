Excise Dept Arrested 603 Offenders, Seized Spurious Liquor & Ganja Worth Rs 3.85 Cr In 7 Days

Bhubaneswar: The Excise Department has arrested 603 offenders and seized spurious liquor and ganja worth around Rs 3.85 crores during sustained enforcement activity carried out in different places of Odisha in the last seven days.

According to reports, massive enforcement activities by the excise department has resulted in the arrest of more than 600 accused persons and seizure of 24024.5 Litre ID Liquor, 182710 Litre ID Wash (base raw material for manufacturing country Liquor), 437.75 Kgs Ganja, 270.85 litres of Duplicate/Nonduty paid IMFL and 41 numbers of Bikes & Vehicles. The total seizure value of seized items & goods is estimated to be worth around Rs 3.85 crore approximately.

Some major raids are as follows:

17.11.2021: – Excise officer of State flying, EI & EB Unit Cuttack & Cuttack District conducted raid in Koragaon ( Athagarh ) area of Cuttack District, detected six case and seized seizure of 15000 litresof ID wash &3000 litre ID Liquor.

Special team (EI & EB, Cuttack) detected one case at Balasore district and seized 1000 litre ID Liquor and one Bolero. Arrested one accused.

Officer of Bhadrak District detected two case , seized 900 litre ID Liquor and arrested one accused

Officer of keonjhar District conducted raid, detected 7 cases, arrested 7 accused , seized 3000 Kgs ID wash, 177 litres ID Liquor , 14.895 litre Duplicate IMFL and one car .

Officer of Balasore District detected three case, arrested 4 accused, seized 43 kgs of Ganja, 42 litres of ID Liquor.

Officer of Bargarh District detected Seven case, arrested 6 accused,3.6 litres of Duplicate IMFL, 1200 kgs of wash,36 Litres of ID Liquor.

Officer of Kandhamal District detected one case, arrested 1 accused, seized 51 kgs of Ganja and one vehicle.

On 16.11.2021 : EI & EB Unit Cuttack detected one duplicate IMFL case in Balasore District, seized 63.720 Litre Duplicate IMFL, 20 litre ID Liquor and arrested one accused.

On 15.11.2021 officer ofSambalpur District detected a duplicate IMFL cases in Sambalpur District , seized 15 Litre Duplicate IMFL and arrested one accused.

EI & EB Unit Sambalpur detected one duplicate IMFL case in Bargarh District, seized 23.35 Litre Duplicate IMFL, arrested one accused.

On 14.11.2021, State Flying squad, Cuttack detected one NDS case at Manguli Check Gate, Cuttack and seized 92 KgsGanjaalong with one Carand arrested two accused.

Cuttack District staff detected one NDPS case with seizure of 21 KG Ganja, arrested one accused at Athagarh.

On 13.11.2021, EI & EB Unit Sambalpur detected twoduplicate IMFL case in Keonjhar District, seized 127.290 Litre Duplicate IMFL and arrested two accused.

On 11.11.2021,State Flying Squad, Cuttack detected one NDPS case at Mangulicheck gate, Cuttack and seized 80 Kgs Ganjaalong with one Carand arrested three accused.

Excise department Officers have been strictly instructed to curb the illegal manufacturing & sale of Duplicate IMFL / ID Liquor.