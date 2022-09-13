Excise Cops Seize Rs 32 Lakh Cash From Bus Passenger In Berhampur

Berhampur: The Excise Department personnel on Tuesday intercepted a bus near Lanjipalli Bypass Chhak to check ganja smuggling but stumbled upon Rs 32 lakhs cash from a passenger’s bag.

According to reports, the Excise officers had received a tip-off on ganja smuggling in a passenger bus. Accordingly, the cops intercepted a passenger bus en route to Bhubaneswar.

During checking, a bag full of cash to the tune of Rs 32 lakhs was found stashed inside the bag of a passenger, identified as Haripada Saha of Kolkata, who was travelling from Ganjam’s Surala to Bhubaneswar.

On intimation, Baidyanathpur police station IIC Ram Kumar Murmu and other police personnel reached the spot; seized the cash bag and took the accused man into custody for interrogation.