Excise Cops Seize Rs 32 Lakh
Top NewsBreakingState

Excise Cops Seize Rs 32 Lakh Cash From Bus Passenger In Berhampur

The cash was seized while a checking was underway to bust ganja smuggling.

By Pragativadi News Service
65

Berhampur: The Excise Department personnel on Tuesday intercepted a bus near Lanjipalli Bypass Chhak to check ganja smuggling but stumbled upon Rs 32 lakhs cash from a passenger’s bag.

According to reports, the Excise officers had received a tip-off on ganja smuggling in a passenger bus. Accordingly, the cops intercepted a passenger bus en route to Bhubaneswar.

During checking, a bag full of cash to the tune of Rs 32 lakhs was found stashed inside the bag of a passenger, identified as Haripada Saha of Kolkata, who was travelling from Ganjam’s Surala to Bhubaneswar.

On intimation, Baidyanathpur police station IIC Ram Kumar Murmu and other police personnel reached the spot; seized the cash bag and took the accused man into custody for interrogation.

https://digiartia.com/product-category/code-2/

https://digiartia.com/product-category/graphics-4/

Pragativadi News Service 9072 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking