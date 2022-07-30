Excise Cases Detected In Odisha In 2021-22 Is 58.50% More Than 2020-21, Minister Tells Assembly

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Excise Minister Aswini Kumar Patra on Saturday informed in the Assembly that the detection of excise cases in the state in the year 2021-22 is 58.50 per cent more than that of the year 2020-21.
In a written reply to the query of BJP MLA Sukanta Kumar Nayak, the State Excise Minister presented the comparative annual enforcement figure of 2021-22 in comparison to 2020-21.
As per the data, 39741 cases have been detected in 2021-22 in comparison to 25070 cases in 2020-21 i.e. growth of 58.50 per cent.
The number of persons arrested in 2021-22 is also 70.27 per cent more than that of the year 2020-21. While 19243 persons had been arrested in 2020-21, a total of 32770 persons were arrested in 2021-22.
A growth of 73.23 per cent was also recorded in the number of NDPS cases detected in 2020-21 in comparison to 2021-22. While 396 cases had been detected in 2020-21, the number of cases increased to 686 in 2021-22.
Comments are closed.