Excessive Sweating? Try These Home Remedies

New Delhi: Heavy sweating or also known as hyperhidrosis disorder can be an indication of problems like thyroid, diabetes, hypertension, or some sort of infection. It may also occur to people who are obese or out of shape. Heavy medicines can also lead to excessive sweating. Medicines like antibiotics, medicines for dry mouth, high blood pressure, some kind of supplements. Some home remedies for excessive sweating are discussed below.

Wheatgrass Juice

Wheatgrass juice has many health benefits. A cup of wheatgrass juice a day keeps the sweat glands at bay. Drink a glass of wheatgrass juice to neutralize the acids in the body and get a good dose of vitamin B6, protein, vitamin C, folic acid, and vitamin B12.

Cornstarch and Baking Soda

This recipe is easy to make and fully effective too. Use this effective recipe with these two absorbent agents at home. Take 1/2 cup of cornstarch, 1/2 cup of baking soda, add a few drops of essential oil as a deodorant (optional), apply to clean armpits, let stay for half an hour. And rinse off with cold water.

Potato

Another very quick way to get rid of excessive sweating is using a potato. Due to its quality of absorbing excess water from the body, it serves as an antiperspirant and a blocking agent. Simply cutting potato slices and rubbing them on areas that sweat more is beneficial.

Lemon

Lemon as we all know is a citrus fruit and its citric acid serves as a natural deodorant and gives a pleasant fragrance. Take one-half lemons and squeeze its juice under your arms and wash it after half an hour.