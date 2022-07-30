Exceptional Effort: PM Modi Praises Sanket Sargar For CWG Silver Medal

New Delhi: Soon after Sanket Mahadev Sargar won India’s first medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised the weightlifter for his exceptional effort.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, “Exceptional effort by Sanket Sargar! His bagging the prestigious Silver is a great start for India at the Commonwealth Games. Congratulations to him and best wishes for all future endeavours.”

<>

Exceptional effort by Sanket Sargar! His bagging the prestigious Silver is a great start for India at the Commonwealth Games. Congratulations to him and best wishes for all future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/Pvjjaj0IGm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2022

</>

The 21-year-old clinched silver in the men’s 55kg weightlifting event. Sanket lifted a total of 248kg (113 in Snatch + 135kg in C&J).