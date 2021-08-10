Except Punjab, No Other States Confirmed Death From O2 Crisis: Health Ministry

New Delhi: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s Joint Secretary, Lav Aggarwal on Tuesday informed that no states have reported any deaths due to the oxygen crisis during the second Covid wave.

Addressing a press briefing Aggarwal said, “Punjab was the only state which informed the Centre about suspected deaths due to oxygen shortage and no other states have reported deaths due to oxygen crisis.”

As per reports so far, one state informed us about suspected cases. All states that sent us reports so far, have not told us that they’ve specifically reported a death due to oxygen.”

Recently, the Centre had asked states and Union territories to submit data related to deaths due to oxygen shortage during the second wave of the COVID-19 wave in the country.

The information was to be presented in Parliament before the monsoon session ends on August 13.

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday reported 28,204 new COVID-19 infections, the lowest daily cases in 147 days, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.