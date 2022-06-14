Excellent Health Benefits Of Sugarcane Juice 

New Delhi: Sugarcane is scientifically known as Saccharum officinarum from the Poaceae family. It is grown in subtropical and tropical areas. It has grown tremendously in India after Brazil. Sugarcane comes with abundant nutrients that include Carbohydrates, proteins, Vitamins (A, B-complex, and C) and, Minerals like phosphorus, calcium, potassium, zinc, and iron, Antioxidants such as flavonoids and polyphenolic compounds, Fibers. Here we will see the health benefits of sugarcane –

1: Energy booster

Sugarcane is a natural source of sucrose that is the powerhouse of our energy. It normalizes the release of glucose in your body to regain lost sugar levels. Sugarcane juice hydrates your body and reduces the fatigue caused due to hot weather. This juice provides you with carbohydrates, proteins, and minerals that help you to deal with dryness.

2: May help in jaundice

Sugarcane is one of the best remedies for jaundice, according to Ayurveda. It helps to strengthen your liver. Sugarcane juice has various antioxidants that help combat liver infections and maintain bilirubin levels in control. In jaundice, your body breaks down proteins enormously and raised the bilirubin in your blood. Sugarcane juice helps replenish the lost protein count rapidly.

3: Diuretic in nature

Sugarcane juice has excellent diuretic properties that help eliminate toxins and infections from your body. Drinking sugarcane juice will help to prevent urinary tract infections and kidney stones. It also ensures the proper functioning of the kidneys.

Mix some coconut water and lemon in the sugarcane juice and drink this mixture two times a day to get relief from the burning sensation.

4: Improve digestion

For digestive distress, sugarcane juice works as a digestive tonic. It is high in potassium that balances the pH levels in the stomach. Sugarcane juice facilitates the secretion of digestive juices and keeps the system on track. Sugarcane also contains a good amount of fibers that help clear your digestive tract and reduce constipation.

5: Prevent aging

If you are looking for a remedy for anti-aging and fine skin lines, sugarcane juice may help. It contains antioxidants, phenolic acid, and flavonoids. It helps in moisturizing the skin and making it soft and glowing from the inside. Glycolic acid in sugarcane helps to maintain the radiance of the skin too.