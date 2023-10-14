Excel Productions Sets the Bar High with Two Blockbuster Original Shows in 2023 with ‘Dahaad’ and ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’

Excel Productions has emerged as the reigning champion of original content creation this year. With not one, but two blockbuster original shows, the production house has managed to captivate audiences and critics alike. In an era where many successful shows are often sequels or new seasons of established hits, Excel Productions has broken the mold with their groundbreaking content.

The first of Excel’s two remarkable offerings this year is ‘Dahaad,’ a series that has left viewers on the edge of their seats with its gripping storyline, stellar performances, and a suspenseful narrative that keeps you hooked from the very beginning. ‘Dahaad’ has not only garnered a massive following but has also set new benchmarks for excellence in storytelling.

Excel Productions’ second major triumph in 2023 is ‘Bambai Meri Jaan,’ a show that has taken the streaming world by storm. The series explores the heart and soul of Mumbai, presenting a fascinating and immersive journey that resonates with both locals and people from around the world. ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ has managed to create a strong emotional connection with its audience while delivering exceptional entertainment value.

But the excellence of Excel Productions doesn’t end there. The production house also released ‘Made In Heaven 2,’ the sequel to the highly acclaimed original series. Building on the success of its predecessor, ‘Made In Heaven 2’ has received rave reviews and a dedicated fan base, proving that Excel Productions knows how to keep the momentum going and the quality soaring.

In an industry where originality and creativity often take a backseat to the allure of established franchises and sequels, Excel Productions has boldly taken the path less traveled. With ‘Dahaad’, ‘Bambai Meri Jaan,’ and ‘Made In Heaven 2,’ they have not only set a high standard for original content but also demonstrated that fresh and compelling narratives can achieve blockbuster success.