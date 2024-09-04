Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment, in collaboration with Amit Chandrra’s Trigger Happy Studios, is honoured to present “120 Bahadur,” the story of Maj Shaitan Singh PVC and the soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment.

This military action film, set against the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-China war, draws inspiration from the Battle of Rezang La, where our men in uniform displayed unparalleled courage, heroism, and sacrifice. Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios dropped two intriguing motion posters, introducing Farhan Akhtar as Maj Shaitan Singh PVC. The first shoot schedule of the film begins today in Ladakh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

Farhan Akhtar, celebrated for his portrayal of strong on-screen personalities, will now be seen stepping into the role of Maj Shaitan Singh PVC. His depiction of the Major’s extraordinary bravery and leadership promises to resonate profoundly, highlighting the sacrifices made by India’s armed forces during this pivotal historical moment.

Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and produced by Excel Entertainment, ‘120 Bahadur’ is set to deliver an immersive cinematic experience. With stunning visuals and a gripping storyline, the film aims not only to entertain but also to reverently honour the valour of India’s armed forces. This film promises to provide a poignant glimpse into the sacrifices made by military heroes, further solidifying Excel Entertainment’s reputation for delivering outstanding narratives that captivate audiences worldwide.