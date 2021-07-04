Excavators Replace MGNREGA Workers In Kandhamal

Phulbani: While the government guarantees to provide maximum mandays to returnee workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), excavators have now replaced labourers in several road construction sites in Kandhamal district.

Such incidents have been witnessed at Belaghara, Guma, Tumulibandh villages in the district. The earth excavating machines are mostly used to dig earth, load and unload coal and other materials, depriving manual labour.

According to locals, construction works had been performed with the help of JCB machines for many days. They alleged that machines are being used by contractors instead of humans for digging ponds while hundreds of potential MGNREGA job card holders are sitting idle due to the ongoing COVID-19 Lockdown.

“JCB machines, tractors, and excavators are being used by the contractors for the construction of village ponds and other developmental works implemented by the government,” a local said.

“We have complained several times against the authorities but no action has been taken yet. We urge the government and District Collector to initiate an inquiry into it and take proper action against erring officials and contractors,” the local said.

Notably, calling for the timely release of wages of the workers, the Chief Minister asked the officials to identify skilled labour force to provide them with jobs in mining, construction and other areas. However, allegations of such irregularities in the MGNREGA in Kandhamal district has raised a question mark on the implementation of projects by the district authorities.