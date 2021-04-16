Exams, Physical Classes Suspended In All Higher Education Institutions Of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Friday decided to suspend examinations and physical classes in all Higher Education Institutions of the State coming under the administrative control of Higher Education Department from April 19.

Saswat Mishra, Principal Secretary of Odisha Higher Education Department has written letters to the Vice Chancellors of all State Universities, Principals of all Government Degree Colleges, Principals of all Aided Degree Colleges and Principals of all Unaided Degree Colleges coming under the HE Department about the suspension of examinations and physical classes in view of COVID-19.

As per the restrictions imposed by the State Government to control the spread of COVID-19 Pandemic, the following decisions have been taken by the State Government pertaining to all Higher Education Institutions of the State coming under the administrative control of Higher Education Department.

Examinations and Physical classes (theory as well as practical) shall be suspended with effect from 19.04.2021 (Monday). Revised examination schedule shall be communicated later on after consulting with Vice Chancellors and Principals.

Hostels shall be closed down and the boarders shall be asked to vacate the Hostels by 19.04.2021.

Classes shall be held in on-line mode to complete the syllabus in time.

All HEIs shall function with 50% strength of teaching and non-teaching employees with effect from 19.04.2021. The Head of the HEI shall decide the rotational roster duty arrangement in such a manner that the office work and academic/administrative functions do not suffer. The teachers shall conduct on-line classes from their HEI as well as their home depending on the roster duty arrangement. The teaching and non-teaching employees, when not on roster duty, shall work from home to perform their duty and should be readily available at the Headquarter to physically come to their HEI for any urgent matter, if called by the Head of the HEI.

These instructions are, however, not applicable to HEIs offering health and medical-related courses as they will be guided by the instructions issued by Health and Family Welfare Department, the letter further mentioned.