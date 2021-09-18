Exam To Recruit Hindi, Sanskrit, PE Teachers For Secondary Schools On Oct 4 & 5

Bhubaneswar: Exam to recruit Hindi, Sanskrit and Physical Education (PE) teachers in Secondary schools in the State will be held on October 4 and 5 for two days, according to a decision taken at a high-level meeting of the School & Mass Education department, said an official press release.

The advertisement for the recruitment of these teachers was published on August 13.

According to the advertisement, while the exam for recruitment of Hindi and Sanskrit teachers will be held on October 4, the exam to recruit Physical Education teachers will be held on October 5.

The examination will be held in 24 districts of the State.