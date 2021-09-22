Ex-Windies All-Rounder Marlon Samuels Charged Under ICC Anti-Corruption Code

Dubai: Former West Indies all-rounder Marlon Samuels, who played international cricket between 2000 to 2018, has today been charged under the ICC anti-corruption code.

Samuels was charged by the ICC on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) for breaching four codes of their Anti-Corruption Code for Participants of the T10 League (the ‘Code’).

Samuels was breached under the following offenses under the Code:

A breach of Article 2.4.2 – Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official, the receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality, or other benefits that was made or given in circumstances that could bring the Participant or the sport of cricket into disrepute.

A breach of Article 2.4.3 – Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official receipt of hospitality with a value of US $750 or more.

Breaches of Article 2.4.6 – Failing to cooperate with the Designated Anti-Corruption Official’s investigation.

Breaches of Article 2.4.7 – Obstructing or delaying the Designated Anti-Corruption Official’s investigation by concealing information that may have been relevant to the investigation.

Samuels will be given a time period of 14 days to respond to the charges.

The all-rounder played 71 Tests, 207 ODIs, and 67 T20Is for the West Indies. He scored 11,134 runs and picked up 152 wickets during his international career.