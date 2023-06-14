Ex-US President Trump Pleads Not Guilty In Classified Documents Case

Donald Trump: Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to federal criminal charges in the classified documents case, reported Reuters. Trump has been accused of unlawfully keeping national-security documents when he left office.

Trump’s plea, entered before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman in a federal court in Miami, sets up a legal battle likely to play out over coming months as he campaigns to win back the presidency in a November 2024 election. Experts say it could be a year or more before a trial takes place.

According to Reuters, during the 47-minute hearing, Trump did not speak anything.

The court allowed Trump to leave without conditions or travel restrictions and no cash bond was required. The judge, however, ruled that the former Republican president was not allowed to communicate with potential witnesses in the case, as stated in a Reuters report.