Ex-US President Trump ordered to pay $5M in sexual assault case

Washington: Former U.S. President Donald Trump was found liable in the sexual abuse and defamation case and was ordered to pay $5 million in damages.

The jury also held Trump accused of defaming Carroll by branding her a liar.

Meanwhile, the former US President’s lawyer, Tacopina, told reporters Trump will re-appeal.

Carroll, 79, testified during the civil trial that Trump, 76, raped her at a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in Manhattan in either 1995 or 1996, then harmed her reputation by writing in an October 2022 post on his Truth Social platform that her claims were a “complete con job,” “a hoax” and “a lie.”

Following the judgment, Carroll, in a statement said, “Today, the world finally knows the truth. This victory is not just for me but for every woman who has suffered because she was not believed.”

Trump, who was absent throughout the trial which began on April 25, in a post on his Truth Social platform, called the verdict a “disgrace” and said, “I have absolutely no idea who this woman is.”

Trump faces no criminal consequences and there was never a threat of prison as it was a civil case.

The jury, required to reach a unanimous verdict, deliberated for just under three hours. Its six men and three women awarded Carroll $5 million in compensatory and punitive damages, but Trump will not have to pay so long as the case is on appeal.

In April, Trump gave election regulators only the rough estimates of his wealth that are required in financial disclosures, listing over a dozen properties as worth “over $50 million” each.