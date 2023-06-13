Ex-US President Trump Arrives In Florida To Face Federal Charges

Florida: Former US President Donald Trump arrived in Miami, Florida on Monday to face federal criminal charges in the classified documents case, reported Reuters. Trump, the front-runner for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election, is set to be in a Miami federal courthouse on Tuesday at 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT) for an initial appearance in the case. The former president has been accused of keeping highly classified documents after he left the White House office.

Trump, who turns 77 on Wednesday, touched down in Miami in a private jet with his name emblazoned on the side. His supporters gathered outside a nearby golf club he owns, where he was due to stay the night.

Ahead of boarding the jet, Trump took to his social media and said, “I hope the entire country is watching what the radical left are doing to America,” reported Reuters.

According to a poll by Reuters, a vast majority of Republicans believe the case to be politically motivated. 81 percent of Republicans thought the charges were politically motivated. As per the polls, Reuters stated, Trump continues to lead his rivals for the party’s presidential nomination by a wide margin.

Meanwhile, Trump accused President Joe Biden of orchestrating the federal case to undermine his presidential campaign.

Trump spoke to an enthusiastic crowd in Georgia over the weekend, adding that he would make a statement on Tuesday night when he returns to New Jersey, Reuters further said in its report.

Earlier, after federal prosecutors unsealed the indictment of former US president Donald Trump on Friday, it was revealed that he had stored sensitive documents on the nuclear capabilities and defence, endangering the country’s national security. As per news agency AFP, the current frontrunner of the 2024 Republican presidential election nominee, 76-year-old Trump took “hundreds” of classified government documents in cardboard boxes to his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, the 49-page charge sheet said. The historic indictment is the first federal case against a former president.