Ex Union Minister Babul Supriyo Announces Exit From Politics

New Delhi: Former Union minister and BJP Lok Sabha MP Babul Supriyo on Saturday indicated that he is leaving the BJP and politics.

In a Facebook post, the Bollywood singer turned politician wrote, “Goodbye. I’m not going to any political party. TMC, Congress, CPM nobody has called me, I’m not going anywhere…One need not be in politics to do social work.”

However, Supriyo also clarified that he is not joining any other party and that he has always been a “one team player”.

He has also resigned as a member of Parliament and will vacate his government allotted residence within a month.

Notably, Supriyo was recently dropped as Union minister of state for the environment as part of the Modi government’s cabinet reshuffle.