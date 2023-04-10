Ex-Tax Collector of BeMC Sentenced to 2-Yr RI For Bribery

Bhubaneswar: The Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Berhampur today convicted Ex-Tax Collector, BeMC, Berhampur for demanding and accepting illegal gratification.

Dharanidhar Swain, at present Tax Collector of BeMC in Berhampur, was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in Berhampur Vigilance PS Case No.56 dt.22.10.2016 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 for demanding and accepting illegal gratification (bribe) from the complainant in order to change the ownership of the house in the name of his father under BeMC, Berhampur.

The Hon’ble Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Berhampur convicted Dharanidhar Swain and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and to pay fine of Rs.5,000, and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 month for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) PC Act, 1988.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for dismissal of Dharanidhar Swain, Tax Collector from service following his conviction.

Somanath Barik, Ex-Inspector, Vigilance, Berhampur Division, A/p- DSP, Cuttack Division had investigated the case and Surendra Panda, Spl. P.P, P.K. Dora, Addl. Spl. PP and Smt. Diptimayee Behera, Asst. PP, Vigilance, Berhampur conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.