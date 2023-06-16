Ex-Tamil Nadu DGP Rajesh Das sentenced to 3 years in jail for sexual harassment of woman IPS officer on duty

Chennai: A local court in Villupuram on Friday, June 16, 2023 convicted Tamil Nadu ex-Special Director General of Police Rajesh Das in the case relating to the sexual harassment of a woman Superintendent of Police while on duty in February 2021.

The court sentenced former ADGP Rajesh Das to three years imprisonment and also levied a fine of Rs 10,000 on him. PTI stated that he has been charged with sexually harassing a junior woman police official based on her complaint in early 2021.

According to a report by The Print, the FIR stated the officer as alleging that the special DGP told her to accompany him in his car during then-chief minister Edapaddi Palanisamy’s meeting on February 21. The FIR stated that the senior officer allegedly held her hand in the car and sang “for about 20 minutes”, and then he went on to kiss her hand.

“I took my hand away and told him I was not comfortable and that it was inappropriate. He said (give me) only five minutes and took my hand again,” the FIR states, as quoted by The Print’s report. “At this point due to tension and anxiety, sweat had built up on my palms, and realizing it, he gave me his towel to wipe off the sweat.”

During the journey, he allegedly showed her a photograph of her that he had clicked earlier, during a visit to her office. According to the FIR, the IPS officer told her that he had saved the picture among his “favourites” so that he could easily access it.

As per the complainant, Das went to great lengths to prevent her from reporting the misdemeanour, also pleading with her and then misusing government machinery to intimidate her, the report mentioned.

According to The Print, the court let off another IPS officer and then Chengalpet superintendent of police with a Rs 500 fine. He had allegedly blocked the woman IPS officer’s vehicle in an attempt to prevent her from going to Chennai with her complaint.

The woman IPS officer had filed the case against the top cop on March 1, 2021.