Ex Sri Lanka Cricketer Offers Tea, Buns To People Waiting In Petrol Stations

Colombo: As Sri Lanka battles its worst financial crisis, the country’s former cricketer Roshan Mahanama was seen serving tea and buns among people waiting at petrol stations in Colombo on Sunday.

We served tea and buns with the team from Community Meal Share this evening for the people at the petrol queues around Ward Place and Wijerama mawatha.

The queues are getting longer by the day and there will be many health risks to people staying in queues. pic.twitter.com/i0sdr2xptI — Roshan Mahanama (@Rosh_Maha) June 18, 2022

He took to Twitter and shared a few photographs of his, writing, “We served tea and buns with the team from Community Meal Share this evening for the people at the petrol queues around Ward Place and Wijerama mawatha. The queues are getting longer by the day and there will be many health risks to people staying in queues.”

In a quest to ease people’s sufferings, the world cup-winning cricketer, along with a few volunteers, offered tea and buns to people waiting at the petrol stations.

After the island nation’s power minister declared that the country’s fuel stock would be over in five days on Friday, queues at gas stations got a few kilometers longer.