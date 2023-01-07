Ex Somy Ali Talks About Abusive Relationship With Salman Khan

Mumbai: Bollywood actress and social worker Somy Ali dated superstar Salman Khan for the longest time during the initial phase of her career. The two were said to be in a relationship during the 90s for almost a decade. Somy, who is an avid social media user, has of late been posting stuff about former lover Salman but later deleting it. In her recent post, she explained her action in doing so.

Somy Ali has been sharing on social media about the domestic violence she has experienced due to Salman Khan. But somehow she deleted those posts in the past, but now she has given the reasons why she deleted those posts and also said that “the eight years spent with him were the worst years of my entire existence.”

Pointing at the questions being asked about the deletion of those posts, she writes, “Yes, because I had used profanity and my anger got the best of me. As the executive director of an NGO, it did not sit well with me to have profane posts on my social media. Thus, I deleted them.”

Talking about one more question that people often ask her—what happened between Somy Ali and Salman Khan?

She responded to that in the post, saying, “The eight years spent with him were the worst years of my entire existence. In addition to tonnes of affairs and flings, he would constantly belittle me by calling me ugly, stupid, and dumb. Not a day went by that he wouldn’t make me feel worthless and small. ”

“He would not acknowledge me as his girlfriend in public for years, and when he finally did, he would insult me in front of his friends and berate me nonstop. I have no qualms in saying that given his treatment of me, I chose to have affairs, which are essentially defined as a search for someone who would care for me and love me.”

She explained what transpired between her and Salman in her post, accusing the star for alleged acts of misogyny and woman beating, “someone who would not insult me and would actually be nice to me. Unfortunately, I was unaware that these men were simply using me and I was building a future with each affair while I was simply being used. When Salman learned of these affairs, he had the guts to after beating me saying that I am a man and only men can cheat not women. I was aghast at that statement and the sexism that reeked from it. Let’s not forget that just because Salman or anyone else is nice to you, they are the same with others. I had it the worst in terms of verbal, sexual, and physical abuse.”

She also spoke up about the reason: “What took you so long to come out and talk about what you went through with Salman Khan?”

“This is not breaking news by any means. Rummage through any tabloid or a film magazine from the early 90’s to 1999 and you will read articles about Somy being physically abused by Salman,” she said.

After Somy, Salman reportedly dated Aishwarya in the early 2000s but it fizzled out and turned ugly resulting in the two never sharing screen space ever after.