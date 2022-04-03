Ex-serviceman detained for firing gun to threaten people

Bhubaneswar: Dhauli police have detained a former personnel of the armed forces on charges of firing his licensed firearm to threaten people on the outskirts of the State Capital.

The detained ex-serviceman has been identified as Srikant Champati, hailing from Sisupalgarh area. Police have also seized the licensed revolver from his possession.

According to sources, one Rabi Patra of Sisupalgarh area had engaged some labourers to dig soil from a piece of government land. In the meanwhile, Srikanth arrived at the spot and shot a bullet in the air to threaten Patra and the labourers to stop them from working.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by Patra, the police have registered a case and detained Srikanth at the police station for interrogation.