Ex-Secretary of Deogaon SCS Convicted Twice in 2 Vigilance Corruption Cases

Keonjhar: Bhagirathi Bhuyan, Ex-Secretary (Retired), Deogaon Service Cooperative Societies (SCS) in Keonjhar district was convicted twice in a day in two vigilance corruption cases.

In the first case, Bhuyan who was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) PC Act 1988/468/471/477-A IPC, for showing undue official favour to the loanees and putting the Govt. into loss of Rs.13,23,081/- under Debt Waiver & Debt Relief Scheme, was convicted by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Keonjhar and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 3 years and fine.

And in another case, Bhuyan who was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) PC Act 1988/468/471/477-A IPC, for submitting Debt Waiver & Debt Relief claims by showing ineligible farmers by way of alteration/addition as well as manipulation of loan ledger of SCS, Deogaon for which Keonjhar Central Cooperative Bank (KCCB) Ltd., sustained wrongful financial loss of Rs.3,36,444/-, was convicted by Hon’ble Special Judge, Vigilance, Keonjhar and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 3 years and fine.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Sri Bhagirathi Bhuyan Ex-Secretary, SCS, Deogaon (Retired) following his conviction in two Vigilance corruption cases.