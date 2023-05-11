Ex-sarpanch killed by Maoists in Kandhamal

Kandhamal: A former sarpanch was allegedly shot dead by a group of Maoists in the inaccessible Phiringia block of Kandhamal district on Wednesday night. The deceased was identified as Subala Kanhar who had taken over as the first sarpanch of Sumerbandh after the panchayat was formed in the block.

According to reports, a KKBN Maoist called the Sarpanch from his house and killed him by shooting at him. About ten armed militants have carried out the murder, said reports.

The locals have said that, the former sarpanch worked as a contractor. It is worth mentioning that Earlier he was targeted by Naxals.

Now Kandhamal SP Shuchendu is monitoring the situation.

Following the incident, fear gripped residents of the area as the the brazen, cold-blooded murder was carried out despite tight security with the Sumerbandh CRPF camp just 1 km away.