Ex-Regular Question Papers In Offline Matric Exams Sparks Ire

Cuttack: As many as 20 regular candidates appearing for the 10th Board offline exams were handed over ex-regular question paper of 2014 at Secondary Board High School in Cuttack.

However, soon after the goof-up was brought to the notice of the invigilators, the correct question papers were distributed.

The goof-up came to the fore around 11.30 AM, around 1.30 hours after the commencement of the exam at 10 AM. Meanwhile, the matter has sparked ire among the students and they alleged irregularity in conducting the offline exams.

Some of the examinees also alleged that the students were given an overall time of 1.5 hours for writing the answers instead of the stipulated 2 hours.

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) officials present at the centre said the error was rectified and students did not face any inconvenience to write the papers.