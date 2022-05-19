Ex-Punjab Congress Chief Sunil Jakhar Joins BJP

New Delhi: Just a few days after resigning from the Congress, the former Punjab chief of the party, Sunil Jakhar, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The former senior Congress leader joined the party in the presence of BJP’s national president JP Nadda on Thursday.

“It’s important for nationalist forces to come together in Punjab, to strengthen Punjab,” JP Nadda said while welcoming Jakhar to the BJP.

A three-time MLA and one-time MP, Jakhar said he was heartbroken at being removed from all party posts by the Congress disciplinary committee following allegations of anti-party activities against him by certain Punjab unit leaders.

He also blamed Congress MP Ambika Soni’s statement on the “repercussions of having a Hindu chief minister in Punjab” for the party’s drubbing in the state assembly polls earlier this year.

On Rahul Gandhi, Jakhar praised the former Congress president as a “good person” and appealed to him to once again take command of the party while keeping a distance from “chaploos log” (sycophants).