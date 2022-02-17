EX PM Manmohan Singh Slams Modi Govt Over ‘Pandit Nehru’ Barb

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday slammed the central government for blaming the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru and also blamed Narendra Modi led NDA for its failed policies.

Former PM Manmohan Singh’s comments came soon after PM Modi’s attack on the Nehru government earlier this month.

In a video message, Manmohan Singh said, “The situation is worrisome. People are suffering the consequences of the policies of the Centre. But the Centre, instead of accepting its failed policies, is busy blaming the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru.”

Manmohan Singh said, “I believe that the position of the Prime Minister has significance. One cannot skirt his faults by blaming the country’s history.”

“During my 10-year stint as the Prime Minister of India, I have believed in letting my actions speak rather than my words. I never harmed the country for political gains nor did I hide the truth. I never let the honour of my country or position diminish. Rather I sought to boost the nation’s first honour,” Dr Singh said.

He said that the Bharatiya Janata Party has always accused him of being silent, weak, and corrupt. “I am happy that the Bharatiya Janata Party that accused me of being silent, weak, and corrupt has been unmasked before the country,” he said.