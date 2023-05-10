Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan to be produced at Islamabad Police HQ today

Islamabad: Imran Khan will be produced at Islamabad Police Line Headquarters H-11 and the court will be held at Police Line Guest House on Wednesday, a days after he was arrested. Imran Khan’s arrest triggered countrywide protest by his supporters. Metro Station Rawalpindi was set on fire by angry protestors.

PTI protesters surrounded the home of Senior PML-N leader and Federal Minister Rana Sanaullah. Protesters are still on the roads in Upper Dir, KPK. In Rawalpindi, rubber bullets were fired at gatherings of PTI supporters.

While terming the arrest of Imran Khan under ‘law of jungle’, Adil Raja revealed that Imran Khan’s phone is being scanned at Kohsar Complex, ISI Islamabad Sector Headquarters at Jinnah Super Market. It has been confirmed that Imran Khan is in the custody of ISI,

South Asia Institute Director Michael Kugelman said following Imran Khan’s arrest, public fury is being directed at the Army on levels that haven’t been seen in a very long time.

The police raided houses of PTI members, former Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri in Quetta and PTI Media Coordinator Asif Tareen and MPA Abbas Jafri.