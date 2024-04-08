Ex-Odisha MP Prabhas Singh Quits BJD

Bhubaneswar: Former Bargarh Lok Sabha member Prabhas Singh today resigned from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) after reportedly being denied a party ticket for the forthcoming 2024 elections in Odisha.

He tendered his resignation letter to BJD chief Naveen Niwas visiting his residence Naveen Niwas in Bhubaneswar.

Prabhas Singh was elected to the Lok Sabha from Bargarh in 2014 elections. He was an aspirant to get the ticket this time for the ensuing twin polls in Bargarh. However, the BJD fielded Parineeta Mishra as the MP candidate for the elections, sidelining Prabhas in the party.