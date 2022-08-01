Ex Odisha Bureaucrat Bijay Nayak Appointed Addl Press Secy Of Prez Murmu

Bhubaneswar: Former Odisha bureaucrat, Bijaya Nayak, has been appointed as the Additional Secretary, Press, to President Draupadi Murmu.

Nayak is now posted as Officer on Special Duty in Odia University coming up at Sakhigopal in Puri. He was the Culture director of the Government of Odisha before his retirement.

Nayak was the Private Secretary to Murmu when she was the Minister for Commerce & Transport and Fisheries & Animal Resources Development from 2000 to 2002.

He is also a reputed literary figure in Odisha. He has been the editor of the literary magazine ‘Kahani’ for the last 20 years.

During his college days, he was the President of the Bhadrak College Students’ Union and also of the Utkal University Students’ Union.