Ex-NCB Mumbai Chief Sameer Wankhede Moves Bombay HC To Oppose CBI FIR

Mumbai: Former zonal director of NCB Mumbai Sameer Wankhede moved the Bombay High Court to seek quashing of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR against him for allegedly demanding Rs 25 crore bribe from superstar Shah Rukh Khan for not implicating his son Aryan Khan in the Cordelia cruise drug bust case.

In the petition moved before a vacation bench of the high court, Wankhede also sought that no coercive action related to the CBI’s first information report (FIR) be taken against him, news agency PTI reported. This comes after Wankhede did not appear for questioning before the CBI on Thursday in connection with the case.

According to news agency ANI, an urgent hearing on the matter will take place at 2:30 PM today. In his petition, he claimed that the action in the Aryan Khan case is being taken out of revenge, as per ANI.