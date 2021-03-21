Ex-Mumbai Top Cop Param Bir Singh accuses HM Anil Deshmukh of “Corruption”

Mumbai: Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Saturday dropped a letter bomb accusing Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of corruption, extortion and interference in police investigations.

Anil Deshmukh has rubbished these charges and said this is Singh’s attempt to save himself from legal action for his “serious lapses”.

In a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray titled “untruthful statements by the Hon’ble Home Minister, Maharashtra”, Singh said the minister had appointed several of his officers – including Sachin Waze who has been arrested in the Mukesh Ambani case – for running an extortion racket.

Param Bir Singh has alleged that Anil Deshmukh instructed suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore every month for him.

On March 12, Sachin Vaze was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his suspected role in staging the bomb scare outside Mukesh Ambani’s house. He is also under the radar in the Mansukh Hiren death case.

Sachin Vaze was the investigating officer in the bomb scare case and reported to Param Bir Singh.