Ex-Medical Officer of Madhuban CHC Gets 2-Yr RI In Bribery Case

Cuttack: A Vigilance Court here today convicted Dr. Karunakar Rout, the former Medical Officer of Madhuban CHC in Jajpur district, in a bribery case and sentenced him to undergo 2 years of Rigorous Imprisonment (RI).

Dr Karunakar Rout, Ex-Medical Officer, Madhuban CHC, Dist-Jajpur, was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Spl. Judge, Vigilance, Cuttack TR No.30/2014 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 P.C. Act,1988 for demanding and accepting a bribe from a contractual Health Worker for not taking action against him for his absence in duty during MDA supervision by State team.

Special Judge, Vigilance, Cuttack convicted Dr. Rout and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 2 years and pay a fine of Rs.10,000. In default of payment of the fine, the convict shall undergo further rigorous imprisonment for 6 months more for the offence U/s 13(2)/7 P.C. Act, 1988, the court ruled.

Dr. Karunakar Rout is presently posted as a Medical Officer at Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital. Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for the dismissal of Dr. Rout from service following his conviction.

Bharat Chandra Sethy, Ex-DSP, Vigilance, Cuttack Division had investigated the case and Sarbeswar Barik, Spl. PP and Deepak Kumar Swain, APP, Vigilance, Cuttack jointly conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.