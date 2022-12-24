Ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, Husband Arrested In Loan Fraud Case

New Delhi: Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar were arrested by the CBI on Friday in a case linked to alleged irregularities in an over ₹ 3,000-crore loan provided to the Videocon Group when she was heading the private sector bank.

Chanda Kochhar, 59, had quit as CEO and managing director of ICICI Bank in October 2018 over allegations that she favoured Videocon Group, a consumer electronics and oil and gas exploration company.

Saying that she violated the bank’s code of conduct and internal policies, ICICI said a year later that it would treat Ms Kochhar’s exit as “termination for cause”.