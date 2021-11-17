Ex-Executive Officer Convicted In Vigilance Case In Bolangir

Bolangir: The vigilance court in Bolangir on Wednesday sentenced an ex-executive officer of Chikalbahal in Bolangir to two years of rigorous imprisonment and slapped Rs 10 lakh fine against him in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) case registered against him.

The convicted has been identified as Okil Jued, Ex-Executive Officer, Chikalbahal in Bolangir.

According to a senior vigilance official, Jued was facing trial in the Court of Hon’ble Special Judge, Vigilance, Bolangir in Sambalpur Vigilance PS case No.13 dt.03.03.2012 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(c) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988/409 IPC, for misappropriation of Govt. money of Rs.1,84,509/- towards the cost of undisbursed PDS rice, PDS cash, and GP cash.

“Special Judge, Vigilance, Bolangir convicted Sri Okil Jued, Ex-Executive Officer and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and to pay fine of Rs.10,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 months U/s 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988,” the official said.