Ex-DSWO of Bhadrak under Vigilance scanner in DA case
Bhadrak: The Odisha vigilance sleuths on Thursday raided the properties of Jayanti Behera, who was the former district social welfare officer (DSWO) of Bhadrak and presently posted at W & CD Department in Bhubaneswar, on the charges of amassing assets disproportionate to her known sources of income.
the vigilance team comprising one Additional SP, 4 DSPs, eight inspectors and other staff carried out the raids on the strength of the search warrant issued by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Balasore.
Since the raids are going on, the valuation of Behera’s moveable and immovable assets is yet to be carried out.
Places raided:
- Residential triple-story building of Behera, located at Firingpatana, PS- Sahadevkhunta, Balasore.
- Triple-storey building located at Ganeswarpur (Sidheswar Colony), Januganj, PS-Industrial, Balasore.
- Half-constructed double-storey building at Ganeswarpur (Sidheswar Colony), Januganj, PS-Industrial, Balasore.
- Flat No.C/44 (3-BHK) in Royal Residency at Goutam Nagar, Bhubaneswar (Kalpana Square, Bhubaneswar).
- Flat No.B-209 (3-BHK), at Stalwart Apartment, Old Town, Bhubaneswar.
- Office chamber of Behera at W & CD Department, Bhubaneswar.
- Residential rented house of Behera, Ex-DSWO, Bhadrak located at Bhadrak.
- Office chamber of Behera at the office of DSWO, Bhadrak (relieved 04.06.2023 but charge not handed over).
- Office chamber of Rohit Kumar Mandal, Call Centre Executive (CCE) in the office of P.D., DRDA, Balasore. (Son of Behera)
- House of her relative located at Sunhat, Balasore.
- House of her associate (Contractor and supplier of RTE Chhatua) located at Chidiapola, Balasore Town.
