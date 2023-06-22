Ex-DSWO of Bhadrak under Vigilance scanner in DA case

Bhadrak: The Odisha vigilance sleuths on Thursday raided the properties of Jayanti Behera, who was the former district social welfare officer (DSWO) of Bhadrak and presently posted at W & CD Department in Bhubaneswar, on the charges of amassing assets disproportionate to her known sources of income.

the vigilance team comprising one Additional SP, 4 DSPs, eight inspectors and other staff carried out the raids on the strength of the search warrant issued by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Balasore.

Since the raids are going on, the valuation of Behera’s moveable and immovable assets is yet to be carried out.

Places raided: