Ex-Deputy GM of CESU Head Office Convicted in DA Case, Gets 1-Yr RI

Bhubaneswar: A Special Court here on Thursday convicted the former Deputy General Manager (Electrical) of CESU Head Office in Bhubaneswar in a disproportionate assets (DA) case and sentenced him to undergo 1 year of Rigorous Imprisonment.

As per reports, Damodar Das, Ex-Deputy General Manager, Electrical, CESU Head Office, IDCO Tower, Bhubaneswar who was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in Bhubaneswar Vigilance P.S. Case No.53 dt.29.12.2008 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 for possession of disproportionate assets to his known sources of income, was convicted by the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge, Special Court, Bhubaneswar and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 year and to pay fine of Rs.10,000.

In default of payment of fine, the convict shall undergo rigorous imprisonment for a further period of 3 months for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, the Court ruled.

Sushil Ekka, Ex-Inspector, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar Division, presently DSP, Vigilance, Cuttack Division had investigated the case and Ajit Kumar Pattanaik, Public Prosecutor, Vigilance, Special Court, Bhubaneswar conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution, informed the Vigilance Directorate.