Former Congress leader from Haryana Kuldeep Bishnoi today joined Bharatiya Janata Party.

He was inducted in the BJP in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at party headquarters in New Delhi.

Bishnoi has been a four-time MLA and two-time MP. His wife, Renuka, who was also in the Congress party, joined the BJP at this juncture.