Ex-Congress leader and great-grandson of C Rajagopalachari, CR Kesavan joins BJP

New Delhi: CR Kesavan, former Congress leader and great-grandson of India’s first Indian Governor-General, C Rajagopalachari, joined the BJP on Saturday. Kesavan heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that his people-centric policies and corruption-free governance have transformed India.

“I want to thank you for inducting me into the world’s largest political party – BJP, especially on a day when our PM is in Tamil Nadu,” he said after joining the BJP.

“PM Modi’s people-centric policies, corruption-free governance and reform-led inclusive development agenda have transformed India from a fragile economy to the 5th largest economy in the world,” he added.