Ex-CM Naveen Raises Concern Over ‘Social Unrest’ Across Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal President and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik has expressed his concerns over the reports of social unrest in different parts of the state and urged the government to take all possible steps to protect the people from all walks of life.

Naveen said, “Odisha is a state where communal harmony and peace existed for ages. But it is a matter of concern that now there are reports of social unrest in different parts of the state. Many groups and aggrieved citizens have met me and expressed their concerns. It is sad that they are the victims of attacks and discrimination”.

Taking to his ‘X’ handle, the BJD President appealed to all the communities to protect the image and dignity of Odisha.

Everyone should work towards maintaining law and order, the security of people’s property and life, as a peaceful state, Naveen suggested.

The LoP also urged the government and all government officials to take all possible steps to protect the people from all walks of life. Peace and harmony are the hallmarks of a progressive society. Where there is peace, there is progress, he said.

“Odisha’s image as a benevolent state has attracted investors to our state and strengthened our financial infrastructure. We have lifted more than 60 percent of people out of poverty”, Naveen said.