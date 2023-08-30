Ex-clerk in Superintendent of Police office in Sambalpur convicted on charges of bribery

Bhubaneswar: A retired senior clerk in Superintendent of Police office in Sambalpur, Hari Shankar Nai, was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Special Judge, Vigilance, Sambalpur TR No 2/2007 U/s13(2) r/w13 (1)(d)/7 PC Act,1988.

The said government employee was charge-sheeted for demanding and accepting bribe from the complainant for processing her nomination roll.

He was convicted by Special Judge, Vigilance, Sambalpur and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and fine of Rs.10,000/- and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 6 months for the offence U/s 13(2)r/w13 (1)(d) of PC Act,1988.

The Court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 year and to pay fine of Rs.5,000/- and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period 3 months for the offence U/s 7PC Act,1988.

Both the sentences are to run concurrently. Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Nai, Ex. Sr. Clerk (retired) following his conviction.