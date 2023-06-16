Ex-Civil Supplies Officer under Odisha vigilance scanner

Nayagarh: The ex-civil supplies officer of Nayagarh district is under vigilance scanner on allegations of the acquisition of disproportionate assets.

The accused has been identified as Brajendra Kumar Nayak, the Ex. Civil Supplies Officer, Nayagarh( A/p under suspension).

Simultaneous searches are being conducted by Odisha Vigilance. Two DSPs, 6 Inspectors, and other staff on the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneshwar. Raid is undergoing at the following 5 places in Bhubaneswar and Puri districts:

1- House situated over plot no. AL/55, Bhimatangi, Housing board colony, Bhubaneswar.

2. House situated over plot no.384 Rajarani colony, Bhubaneswar.

3. House situated over plot no.385, Rajarani colony, Bhubaneswar.

4. House at the native village at Sunugaradi under Nimapara PS, Dist- Puri.

5. Farm house at village Sunugaradi, Nimapara, Dist- Puri.