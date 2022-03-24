Ex-Bigg Boss 8 Contestant Dimpy Ganguly Announces Third Pregnancy

Mumbai: Ex-Bigg Boss 8 contestant Dimpy Ganguly announced third pregnancy in a unique way. Debina Bonnerjee, who is also expecting a child reacted to the happy news and wrote, “Yeaaaaa. So happy to hear.”

Dimpy shared a photo with her two kids and her daughter can be seen kissing her baby bump. She captioned the photo as “To me, the most gratifying and fulfilling love I have ever experienced is the love I have received from my babies. That selflessly selfish yet selfishly selfless kind, when they can’t help but only think of you in their happiest, saddest, angriest, sleepiest, crankiest, hungriest moments, making you feel like some magical being and putting you on an almost god-like pedestal that can solve all the problems in their world, is what gives me a purpose every single day, to be a better person, to see the world with hopeful eyes even in the darkest of times, to let go of all that’s painful and just be happy that regardless of what judgements the world might pass about me, I will always be their “mum”. How I know this? Because I’m still like that with mine.

Dimpy Ganguly is married to Dubai-based businessman, Rohit Roy and they are settled there. They got married in 2015 and welcomed their daughter Reanna in 2016. Dimpy and Rohit were blessed with son Aryaan in 2020.