Ex-Assistant Director of WCD Dept Convicted In DA Case, Gets 2-Yr RI

Bhubaneswar: A Special Court in Bhubaneswar Saturday convicted an Ex-Assistant Director (retired) of the Women & Child Development Department, Dr Surendranath Pati, in a Disproportionate Asset (DA) case.

As per reports, the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge, Special Court, Bhubaneswar convicted Dr Surendranath Pati Assistant Director (retired), in connection with Cuttack Vigilance P.S. Case No.69 dated.31.12.1995 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 registered against him for possession of disproportionate assets worth Rs.9,28,500 to his known sources of income.

The Special Court has sentenced Dr Pati to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and to pay a fine of Rs.20,000, and in default of payment of the fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a further period of 3 months for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) P.C. Act, 1988.

Hrusikesh Mishra, Ex-DSP, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar Division had investigated the case and Ajit Kumar Pattnaik, P.P, Spl Court, Bhubaneswar conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.