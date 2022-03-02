Ex-Army Man, His Wife Killed After Being Hit By Speeding Truck In Khurda

Khurda: A couple, who were traveling on a motorcycle, died after being hit by a speeding truck near OCC Chhak under Khurda Sadar police station limits on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Bikash Srichandan, ex-Army personnel, and his wife Nalini Srichandan, residents of Hadapada Orami village under Jankia police station limits in this district.

According to reports, the accident took place this evening when the duo was returning home after marketing. A truck, which was travelling at a high speed on the National Highway 16, hit their bike near OCC Chhak leading to a crash.

Sources said that the couple was rushed to the Khurda Hospital in critical condition. But, the doctors declared them brought dead.